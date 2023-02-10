Simplex Trading LLC Buys New Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 347.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 173.3% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $54.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.15 and a 200-day moving average of $54.95. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $62.60.

