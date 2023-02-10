Simplex Trading LLC Purchases 312 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 959,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,885,000 after acquiring an additional 31,619 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,381,000 after acquiring an additional 7,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

OEF opened at $183.01 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $157.57 and a 52-week high of $213.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.26.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

