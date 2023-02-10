Simplex Trading LLC Purchases 5,363 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 5,363.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 59,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $50.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.61 and a 200 day moving average of $47.74. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $100.17.

