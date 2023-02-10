Simplex Trading LLC Purchases 9,328 Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) by 425.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,328 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCG. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 43.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the second quarter valued at $218,000.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:FCG opened at $23.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.39. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a twelve month low of $19.27 and a twelve month high of $31.07.

About First Trust Natural Gas ETF

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

