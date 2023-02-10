Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at Craig Hallum

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SKY. Barclays cut shares of Skyline Champion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Skyline Champion Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $67.99 on Wednesday. Skyline Champion has a 52-week low of $43.04 and a 52-week high of $81.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.96 and a 200-day moving average of $56.30.

Insider Transactions at Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.47. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 42.79% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $582.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyline Champion will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 41,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $2,319,503.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,287,500.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 41,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $2,319,503.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,287,500.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary E. Robinette sold 1,750 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $87,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,375.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,109 shares of company stock worth $2,699,241 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyline Champion

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 16.4% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 8,883.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

