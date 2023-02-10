Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 86.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 543,316 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6,821.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,591,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525,393 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 116.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,675,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,047 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 17.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,037,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,001,000 after acquiring an additional 445,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 14.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,073,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $150,299,000 after acquiring an additional 382,465 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 53.3% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,022,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,964,000 after acquiring an additional 355,594 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $34.76 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $53.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.92.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.15). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 155.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPR. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.82.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

