Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.82.

Shares of SPR opened at $34.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.92. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $53.31.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.15). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 155.39% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6,821.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,591,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,393 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,572,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,156,000 after buying an additional 1,712,240 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,347,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 116.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,675,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,388,000 after buying an additional 1,442,047 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 860.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 762,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,571,000 after acquiring an additional 683,095 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

