STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,225 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 9,400 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 96,875 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 16,275 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 53.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,810 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 11,470 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 24.0% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,719 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 92.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 475,857 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $14,724,000 after buying an additional 228,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on STM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.44.

Shares of STM opened at $49.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $50.81.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

