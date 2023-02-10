SVB Securities Trims Cigna (NYSE:CI) Target Price to $309.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by SVB Securities from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. SVB Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CI. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cigna from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stephens lowered their price target on Cigna from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.13.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $291.51 on Wednesday. Cigna has a 1-year low of $218.52 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $317.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.64. The company has a market cap of $89.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cigna will post 24.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,762,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,086 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cigna by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,423,000 after buying an additional 268,793 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 7.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,132,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $564,239,000 after buying an additional 150,412 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 16.5% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $554,330,000 after acquiring an additional 283,323 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $433,248,000 after acquiring an additional 28,643 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.