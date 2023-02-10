Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 170,125 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 271,936 shares.The stock last traded at $17.40 and had previously closed at $16.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYM shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Symbotic from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Symbotic from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. DA Davidson set a $20.00 price target on Symbotic in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Symbotic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Symbotic Trading Down 7.6 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.98.

Insider Transactions at Symbotic

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.70 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 148.57% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 167.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.88) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $56,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,158.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Symbotic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Symbotic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Further Reading

