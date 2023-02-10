Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,818 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,695 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPR. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 20.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,011 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,357 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 34.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,569 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $16,189,000 after acquiring an additional 111,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE TPR opened at $44.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $47.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.97.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Insider Transactions at Tapestry

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $60,954.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.53.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

