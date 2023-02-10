Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires Shares of 13,742 Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Funko by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,325,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,798,000 after purchasing an additional 447,190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Funko by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,115,000 after purchasing an additional 160,283 shares during the last quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Funko by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 759,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,950,000 after purchasing an additional 149,421 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Funko by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,363,000 after purchasing an additional 212,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Funko by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 511,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,423,000 after purchasing an additional 23,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Funko Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $10.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Funko, Inc. has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $27.79. The company has a market cap of $521.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Funko

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FNKO shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Funko from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Funko from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.79.

In other Funko news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 6,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $73,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 6,136 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $73,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 14,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $169,764.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,268.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

