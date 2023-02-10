Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) by 123.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 80.5% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 41.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Down 3.9 %

ALLO opened at $6.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $997.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.77. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Allogene Therapeutics

Several analysts recently commented on ALLO shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.27.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $42,183.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 583,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,395,087.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.