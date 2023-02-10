Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) by 123.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 80.5% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 41.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.94% of the company’s stock.
Allogene Therapeutics Stock Down 3.9 %
ALLO opened at $6.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $997.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.77. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.42.
In other Allogene Therapeutics news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $42,183.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 583,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,395,087.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.
