Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,199 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROIV. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

Roivant Sciences stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 62.36% and a negative net margin of 2,336.55%. The business had revenue of $12.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROIV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Eric Venker sold 11,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $82,103.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,022,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,154,826. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,250 shares of company stock valued at $973,823. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Roivant Sciences

(Get Rating)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.