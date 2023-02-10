Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,980 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The GEO Group were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 33.1% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 6,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 356,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 111,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 85.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on GEO. StockNews.com downgraded The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wedbush upgraded The GEO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

The GEO Group Trading Up 7.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of GEO stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average is $9.32.

In related news, SVP James H. Black sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $32,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at $70,039.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The GEO Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The GEO Group, Inc engages in the design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision, Reentry, and International Services. The U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.