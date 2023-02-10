Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 2,983 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Veritex were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Veritex by 610.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Veritex during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Veritex by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Veritex during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Veritex by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Veritex

In related news, Director Fallon William purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.14 per share, with a total value of $64,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,420. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Price Performance

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $27.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.46. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $41.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.72.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.22 million. Veritex had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Hovde Group lowered their target price on Veritex to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James cut Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens lowered their target price on Veritex from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Veritex from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

