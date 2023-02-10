Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 335 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,195 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 5.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 19.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Schutte acquired 750 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.00 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Shannon Bishop Arvin acquired 830 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,725.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,867.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Schutte acquired 750 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.00 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,486 shares of company stock worth $157,905 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

SYBT stock opened at $60.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.39. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.83 and a 52 week high of $78.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

Featured Stories

