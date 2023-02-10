Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys New Shares in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,796 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chase by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 400,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Chase by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Chase by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 304,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in Chase by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 200,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Chase by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the period. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Chase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.
Insider Activity
Chase Stock Down 2.3 %
NYSEAMERICAN:CCF opened at $91.97 on Friday. Chase Co. has a 52 week low of $74.36 and a 52 week high of $100.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 12.36 and a quick ratio of 10.58. The firm has a market cap of $873.72 million, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.34.
Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $102.89 million for the quarter.
Chase Company Profile
Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.
