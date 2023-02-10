Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys Shares of 10,365 Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPG. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the first quarter valued at $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the second quarter valued at $137,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 54.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the second quarter valued at $358,000. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vishay Precision Group

In related news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $802,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 381,792 shares in the company, valued at $15,309,859.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VPG opened at $43.29 on Friday. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.03 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $587.45 million, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.30.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $90.06 million for the quarter.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc is a global, diversified company focused on precision measurement sensing technologies, including specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems. Its precision measurement sensing products and solutions are designed-in by customers and address growing applications across an array of industries and markets.

