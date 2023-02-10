Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys Shares of 18,978 Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Agiliti Stock Performance

Shares of AGTI opened at $18.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.12. Agiliti, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 72.50, a PEG ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Agiliti had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $271.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.68 million. Research analysts expect that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Agiliti to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Agiliti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Agiliti from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agiliti presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Insider Activity at Agiliti

In related news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 4,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $79,086.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,902.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Agiliti

(Get Rating)

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.