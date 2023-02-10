Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AeroVironment were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $363,412,000 after buying an additional 192,305 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,414,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,261,000 after buying an additional 63,863 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 699,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 37,687.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 389,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,055,000 after purchasing an additional 388,930 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 264,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $86.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -271.05 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.41 and a 200 day moving average of $88.12. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.00 and a 52 week high of $114.11.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on AeroVironment from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 5,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $450,223.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,029.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

