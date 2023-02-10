Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KW. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 4,484.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 15.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 133.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KW opened at $17.86 on Friday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.97 and a one year high of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KW. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-Investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets.

