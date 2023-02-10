Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Trupanion were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRUP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Trupanion by 33.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 29.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 9.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 12.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 61.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $57.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.29 and a beta of 1.79. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.77 and a 52-week high of $99.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.09 and a 200 day moving average of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 861,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,942,392.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 861,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,942,392.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $32,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,340. Company insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRUP shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Trupanion from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Trupanion to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Trupanion from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.25.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

