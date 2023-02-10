Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stake in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) by 510.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,892 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Alto Ingredients were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alto Ingredients by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,862,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059,483 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alto Ingredients by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,554,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,240,000 after purchasing an additional 43,735 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Alto Ingredients by 0.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,644,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after purchasing an additional 12,999 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Alto Ingredients by 43.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,046,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,957,000 after purchasing an additional 623,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Alto Ingredients by 13.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,063,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 127,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Alto Ingredients in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Alto Ingredients to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alto Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Alto Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of Alto Ingredients stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.42. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $7.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average of $3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.48.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $336.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.07 million. Alto Ingredients had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 3.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Alto Ingredients

(Get Rating)

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

Featured Articles

