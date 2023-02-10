Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $272,000 Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Itron were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Itron during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,741,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Itron by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Itron by 1,067.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 274,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,548,000 after purchasing an additional 250,745 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Itron by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Itron by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 154,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 18,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $56.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 1.34. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.38 and a 52 week high of $60.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Itron

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,179.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,179.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price objective on shares of Itron from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Itron from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

About Itron

(Get Rating)

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.