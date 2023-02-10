Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $275,000 Stock Position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) by 104.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,467 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Editas Medicine by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Editas Medicine by 13.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Editas Medicine by 88.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 19,594 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the first quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Editas Medicine by 57.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

EDIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Editas Medicine from $32.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Editas Medicine from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer cut Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average of $12.23. The company has a market capitalization of $689.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.87. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $21.59.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

