Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $298,000 Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ambarella were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Ambarella by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 609.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 11.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 9.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMBA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ambarella from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Susquehanna began coverage on Ambarella in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Ambarella in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Ambarella from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.35.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total value of $211,883.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,906.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total value of $211,883.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,906.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $310,200.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,406,286.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,806 shares of company stock worth $1,248,448 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $95.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.28 and a beta of 1.55. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.02 and a 52-week high of $156.10.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 8.96% and a negative net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $83.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.03 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

