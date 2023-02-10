Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $304,000 Position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ameresco were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Ameresco by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. 57.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Ameresco from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

NYSE AMRC opened at $54.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ameresco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.73 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.78 and its 200 day moving average is $62.56.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

