Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $309,000 Stake in Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,401 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cytek Biosciences were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Cytek Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $319,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 54.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 302.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 29,802 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 12.4% in the second quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 477,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after buying an additional 52,587 shares during the period. 49.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

NASDAQ CTKB opened at $12.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.03. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $16.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1,273.00 and a beta of 0.26.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $40.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.36 million. Cytek Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. Research analysts forecast that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytek Biosciences news, Director Jack Ball sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $235,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jack Ball sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $235,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $293,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,986,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,086,971.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,592 shares of company stock worth $1,808,302 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

