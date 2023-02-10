Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $314,000 Stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,645,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,989,000 after buying an additional 225,659 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,135,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,443,000 after purchasing an additional 757,607 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,792,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $224,984,000 after purchasing an additional 211,221 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,518,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $99,089,000 after purchasing an additional 163,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,913,000 after purchasing an additional 15,403 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:MC opened at $43.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.10 and its 200-day moving average is $42.02. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.43.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 55.92%. The firm had revenue of $207.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 82,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $3,815,195.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,540.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 12,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total transaction of $568,772.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 82,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $3,815,195.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,540.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 251,923 shares of company stock valued at $11,605,322. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MC. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $38.86.

About Moelis & Company

(Get Rating)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.