Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,359 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 362.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,638,000 after buying an additional 313,200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 51.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $372.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $249.04 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $132.56 and a 1-year high of $522.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.16.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported ($20.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($21.04). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 6,099.02% and a negative net margin of 294.39%. The firm had revenue of $132.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($8.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MicroStrategy

(Get Rating)

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.