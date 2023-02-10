Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $273,000 in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 21,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 178,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 22,829 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Farmland Partners by 534.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 12,276 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Farmland Partners by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Farmland Partners by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Farmland Partners by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 28,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FPI opened at $12.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.53. Farmland Partners Inc. has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $16.43. The company has a market cap of $693.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Farmland Partners

FPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. the firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

