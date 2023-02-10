Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $315,000 in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 7,115.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services Stock Down 1.9 %

KELYA stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KELYA shares. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Kelly Services from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Northcoast Research cut Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Noble Financial lowered their target price on Kelly Services to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Kelly Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KELYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.