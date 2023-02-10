Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $320,000 in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 8,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,768,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,713,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Industrial Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE GIC opened at $27.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.75. Global Industrial has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $37.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average of $27.57.

Global Industrial Company Profile

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

