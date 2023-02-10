Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $321,000 in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC lifted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TR opened at $45.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.78. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49.

Tootsie Roll Industries Dividend Announcement

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

(Get Rating)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.