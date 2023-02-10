Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 44.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 5.1% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.6% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 360.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HLNE opened at $75.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.99 and a 200 day moving average of $69.54. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a twelve month low of $55.81 and a twelve month high of $85.80.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.39). Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $127.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLNE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.20.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts, specialized funds, advisory services, distribution management, and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

