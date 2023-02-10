Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTON. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 34.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth $509,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTON opened at $14.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.97. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $39.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.31). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 204.17% and a negative net margin of 89.95%. The firm had revenue of $792.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.34.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

