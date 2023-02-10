Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter worth $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 136.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $111.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.71. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.87 and a 1 year high of $135.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.66.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.28). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $839.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRL has been the subject of several research reports. CL King lifted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $94.00 to $86.00 in a report on Sunday, December 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $109.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.88.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.