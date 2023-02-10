Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $287,000 Investment in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 268.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 1,636,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $71,166,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,271,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,324,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO William Richard White sold 999 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $49,710.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 1,636,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $71,166,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,271,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,324,561.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,744,215 shares of company stock worth $76,500,077 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKRO stock opened at $44.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $54.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of -0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.71.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AKRO. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Akero Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

