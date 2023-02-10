Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $299,000 Investment in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,349 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 6.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 1.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 16.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

Insider Activity at First Community Bankshares

In related news, CFO David D. Brown sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $30,193.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,867.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Community Bankshares Stock Down 1.5 %

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of First Community Bankshares in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

FCBC stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.96. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $39.39.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $40.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.70 million. On average, analysts expect that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

First Community Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.28%.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement arrangements, commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, lines of credit, various credit card, debit card, automated teller machine card services, corporate and personal trust services, investment management services, and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.