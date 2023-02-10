Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $313,000 Investment in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoubleVerify

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $41,332.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,336.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Laura Desmond sold 9,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $238,405.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,891.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $41,332.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,336.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,337 shares of company stock valued at $475,986 in the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

NYSE:DV opened at $27.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.42 and its 200 day moving average is $25.91. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 85.44 and a beta of 0.76.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $112.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.27 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 12.61%. DoubleVerify’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DV shares. TheStreet cut DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays raised DoubleVerify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DoubleVerify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

DoubleVerify Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

