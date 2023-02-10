Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $319,000 Investment in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 742.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 222.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 585.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $23.00 on Friday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $35.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.19. The stock has a market cap of $995.76 million, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RGNX. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on REGENXBIO from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on REGENXBIO from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

