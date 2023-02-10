Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 11,577 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 71.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,577 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNL. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Global Net Lease by 1.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 200.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 0.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $14.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 158.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.20%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,777.78%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GNL. TheStreet upgraded Global Net Lease from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

