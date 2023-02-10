Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,650 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Shutterstock were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 470.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $75.58 on Friday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $98.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.76.

Shutterstock Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.20%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SSTK. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Shutterstock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Insider Activity at Shutterstock

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 93,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $7,069,061.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,677,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,075,674.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. The company was founded by Jonathan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

