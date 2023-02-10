Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 2,027 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kennametal were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kennametal in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kennametal in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Kennametal by 12.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Kennametal by 11.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kennametal in the first quarter worth about $272,000.

Kennametal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $28.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average of $25.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.92. Kennametal Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on KMT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

