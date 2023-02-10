Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 4,920 Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 100.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance

Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.73. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $27.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 22,166 shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $342,464.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,645 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,665.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MD shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Pediatrix Medical Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.