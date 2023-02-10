Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 7,103 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 91.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,103 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,731,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,533,000 after acquiring an additional 655,003 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,150,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,836,000 after acquiring an additional 681,162 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,368,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,199,000 after acquiring an additional 342,964 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 616,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,294,000 after acquiring an additional 59,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,029,000 after buying an additional 18,113 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on Emergent BioSolutions to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

Emergent BioSolutions Price Performance

Shares of EBS stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.82.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.21). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.17 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Emergent BioSolutions

(Get Rating)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.