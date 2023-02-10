Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 0.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 15.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 4.2% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,063 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 7.8% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SMP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Standard Motor Products from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Standard Motor Products Price Performance

Standard Motor Products Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SMP opened at $40.59 on Friday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $49.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.16 and a 200-day moving average of $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $875.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Insider Activity at Standard Motor Products

In related news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $237,508.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 650,542 shares in the company, valued at $25,559,795.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management, Temperature Control, and All Other. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.