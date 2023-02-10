Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 17,441 CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDNA. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 44.8% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,787,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 38.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,214,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,094 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 57.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,311,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,490,000 after acquiring an additional 844,624 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 191.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 968,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,797,000 after acquiring an additional 636,300 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 185.5% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 585,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after acquiring an additional 380,513 shares during the period.
CareDx Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $15.51 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $46.88. The firm has a market cap of $830.36 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average of $16.66.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $32,942.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,906 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,511.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $32,942.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,906 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,511.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $85,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 298,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,129,314.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,975 shares of company stock worth $268,957. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
CareDx Company Profile
CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.
