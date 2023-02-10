Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 21,342 Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 21,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,104,000 after purchasing an additional 29,679 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,574,000 after purchasing an additional 25,368 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 58.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,067,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,581,000 after purchasing an additional 392,781 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 17.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 828,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,230,000 after purchasing an additional 121,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 791,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,648,000 after purchasing an additional 23,911 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OEC. TheStreet upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Shares of OEC stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.70. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $22.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

